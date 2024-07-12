Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $40.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $36.07 on Friday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $804.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in MarineMax by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in MarineMax by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MarineMax by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

