Stifel Nicolaus Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $132.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.47.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in DexCom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

