STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

STM opened at $41.87 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

