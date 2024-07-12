StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

