StockNews.com Downgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Ryder System stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

