StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $327.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.91. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

