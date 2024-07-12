StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.68. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

