StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of MLR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

