StockNews.com Lowers Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Miller Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MLR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.97.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
