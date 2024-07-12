StockNews.com Upgrades Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLNG

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $212,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.