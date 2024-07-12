Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Standpoint Research

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Standpoint Research from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Strathcona Resources Trading Up 4.6 %

SCR stock opened at C$31.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$37.69. The firm has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.52.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$795.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. 91.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

