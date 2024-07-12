Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. Stride has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

