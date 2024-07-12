Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Get Stryker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $338.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.