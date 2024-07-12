SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 4.4%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 616,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 814,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

