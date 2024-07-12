Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $873.36 and last traded at $884.91. Approximately 2,014,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,488,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $845.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.89. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

