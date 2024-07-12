Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

SYNA opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Synaptics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

