Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

SYF opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after buying an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 41,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile



Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.



