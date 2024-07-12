TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.28.

NYSE:TAL opened at $10.68 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

