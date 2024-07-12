Tania Secor Sells 4,564 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $3,159,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $11,144,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

