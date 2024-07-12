Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

