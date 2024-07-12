TD Securities Increases Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.79.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$24.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

