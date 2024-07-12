Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Buys 51 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford purchased 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($194.02).

Team17 Group Price Performance

TM17 stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.78) on Friday. Team17 Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 355 ($4.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £430.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9,833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.28) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.95) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 343.33 ($4.40).

About Team17 Group

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.