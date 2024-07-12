TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 69.8% in June

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TechPrecision Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TPCS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

