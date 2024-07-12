TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 69.8% in June

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TechPrecision Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TPCS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73.
About TechPrecision
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TechPrecision
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.