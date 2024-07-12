Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.27.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$67.50 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

