TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,378,000 after buying an additional 781,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after buying an additional 744,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $7,477,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Up 3.3 %

TGNA opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.