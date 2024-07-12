Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 1,706,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,105,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,592 shares of company stock worth $397,064. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.