Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,999,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 218.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $394.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.95.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

