Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 4.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 3,324,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 37,257,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,844,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 332,323 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

