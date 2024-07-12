Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TER opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $161.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

