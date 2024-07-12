Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $539.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.37.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
