Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.