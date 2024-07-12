Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $257.86 and last traded at $261.01. Approximately 46,353,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 98,069,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.33.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

