TFI International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.53.

NYSE:TFII opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of TFI International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in TFI International by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in TFI International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

