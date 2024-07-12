The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

View Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.