The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $32.36.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

