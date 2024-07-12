The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $32.36.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.