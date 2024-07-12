The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.00.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $21,499,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM stock opened at $288.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.34.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

