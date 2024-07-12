The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,189,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,056,532.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 808,771 shares of company stock worth $27,677,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

Shares of CG opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

