The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 568.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 3.0 %

GEO stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.