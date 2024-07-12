The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $133.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Visteon Trading Up 3.5 %

VC opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visteon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Visteon by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

