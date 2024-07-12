The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.62.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $479.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $483.16. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

