The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $14.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JELD. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.