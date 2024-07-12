The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Bank of America

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of HIG opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

