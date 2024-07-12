The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $186.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.21. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $248.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

