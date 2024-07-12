The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

