The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

TTD stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

