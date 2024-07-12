Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Issues Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TH opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.