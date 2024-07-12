Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Issues Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter.
Theratechnologies Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TH opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81.
About Theratechnologies
