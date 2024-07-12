Thomas J. Etergino Sells 4,500 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on DIBS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.