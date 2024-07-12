Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCP. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.