TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

TKO stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

