Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.99. 1,167,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,928,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $65,971.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Toast by 10.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

