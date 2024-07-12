Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00. The stock traded as high as C$23.56 and last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 128666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.61.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

